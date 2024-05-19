Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 204,063 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,063 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 70,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 416,791 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

