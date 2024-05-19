Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 63,410 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,410 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 77,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 120,132 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 814,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 235,474 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 352,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 168,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 7,129 shares of company stock worth $74,291 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 911.11%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.