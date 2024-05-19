Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 69.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 877,172 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 39.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 114.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 337,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 61.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 445,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

O-I Glass Stock Down 3.1 %

OI opened at $13.29 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

