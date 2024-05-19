Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

