NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $46,360.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $52,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $740,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,174 shares of company stock worth $747,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $34.37 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.40 and a beta of 1.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

