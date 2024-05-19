NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CEFS stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $22.14.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Announces Dividend
About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF
The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Closed-End Funds ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.