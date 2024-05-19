NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 590.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

