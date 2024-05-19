nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $35.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Stock Up 0.4 %

NCNO stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.57.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $992,944.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in nCino by 27.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of nCino by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.