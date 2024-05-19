Needham & Company LLC Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $250.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

monday.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $228.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $239.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,400,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 803.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 1,626.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.