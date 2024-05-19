Needham & Company LLC Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $370.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $352.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.27.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $317.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.90. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $325.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

