Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

CELC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

CELC stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $21,583,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Celcuity by 189.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth about $3,545,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

