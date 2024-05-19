Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) & Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Financial Survey

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nelnet and Bread Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.08 billion 3.79 $91.53 million $3.70 29.79 Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.40 $718.00 million $7.94 5.23

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nelnet. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Nelnet has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bread Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nelnet pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bread Financial pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nelnet has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Bread Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Nelnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nelnet and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bread Financial 4 7 3 0 1.93

Nelnet currently has a consensus target price of $96.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.91%. Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $39.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.76%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Nelnet.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 6.54% 4.17% 0.81% Bread Financial 8.08% 14.44% 1.88%

Summary

Bread Financial beats Nelnet on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services. This segment also offers student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels, and processing and technology services. The Education Technology Services and Payments segment provides financial management services; school information system software; website design and cost-effective admissions software; FACTS Giving, a donation platform; and customized professional development and coaching services, educational instruction services, and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. This segment also offers tuition payment plans, and service and technology for student billings, payments, and refunds; solutions for in-person, online, and mobile payment experiences on campus; payment processing services, such as credit card and electronic transfer; faith community, giving, and learning management services and technologies; and an integrated commerce payment platform, financial management, and tuition payment plan services, as well as a school management platform that provides administrative, information and financial management, and communication functions for K-12 schools. The Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. The Nelnet Bank segment operates as an internet industrial bank. It also offers investment advisory, insurance, and reinsurance services, as well as engages in real estate investment business. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

