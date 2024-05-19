Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $450.00. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $625.79 and last traded at $619.20. 1,669,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,290,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.52.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.