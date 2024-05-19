New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NJR opened at $44.11 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

