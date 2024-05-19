New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,323 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of New York Community Bancorp worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

