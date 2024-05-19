New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Up 0.5%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 2,410,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 32,323,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

