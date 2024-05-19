New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $124,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nikola were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Nikola stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

