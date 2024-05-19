New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $61,000 Stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Intevac worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Intevac by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Intevac by 59.8% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 249,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Intevac by 41.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.97 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IVAC

Intevac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.