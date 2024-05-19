New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,966 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

PSTX opened at $3.19 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. Research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

