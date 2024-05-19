NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NAMS opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

In other news, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

