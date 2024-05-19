Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.52.

Nextracker Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextracker



Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

