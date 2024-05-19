NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $343.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.92.

Get NICE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $193.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.40. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NICE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in NICE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.