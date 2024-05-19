NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.53-10.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-10.730 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NICE from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.92.

Get NICE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $193.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.40. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.92%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.