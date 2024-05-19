NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.53-10.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-10.730 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NICE from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.92.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NICE
NICE Price Performance
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.92%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
