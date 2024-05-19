NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $657-667 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.52 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-10.730 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.92.

NICE Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.40.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

