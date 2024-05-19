Nicholas Henn Sells 9,425 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.66, for a total value of C$1,476,488.46.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$157.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.21. The stock has a market cap of C$48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$157.93.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5032397 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.