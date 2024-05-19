Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.10

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 201230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.