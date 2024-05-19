Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nordson Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Nordson stock opened at $271.65 on Friday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $208.90 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Nordson Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nordson
Nordson Company Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.