Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $271.65 on Friday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $208.90 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

