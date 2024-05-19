Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Notable Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs comprises 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned 9.21% of Notable Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.
