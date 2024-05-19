NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NRG opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

