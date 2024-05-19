NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 12.2%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.83. 2,730,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock worth $590,771 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 44.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

