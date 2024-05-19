NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

NS opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 77.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,031,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 351,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

