Oculis (OCS) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) is one of 1,001 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oculis to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oculis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculis -6,712.02% -52.72% -43.72% Oculis Competitors -2,871.36% -284.91% -33.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Oculis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oculis $980,000.00 -$98.92 million -6.73 Oculis Competitors $1.67 billion $144.87 million -3.28

This table compares Oculis and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oculis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oculis. Oculis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Oculis has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oculis’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oculis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Oculis Competitors 6466 18869 45006 933 2.57

Oculis presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 151.91%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.32%. Given Oculis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oculis is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Oculis rivals beat Oculis on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

