OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $33.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OGE opened at $36.96 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

