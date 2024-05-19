Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday.

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of OMER opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Omeros has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.80.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Omeros by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

