Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading Down 4.7%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 204,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 532,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Down 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.7% in the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

