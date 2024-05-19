On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of ON worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ON by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ONON stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.17. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. Equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

