ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.87.

ON Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 63.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

