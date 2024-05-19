OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $17.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OSW opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,642 shares of company stock worth $917,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,799,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,830,000 after purchasing an additional 91,070 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,898,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after buying an additional 117,765 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,694,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after buying an additional 470,415 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 250,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

