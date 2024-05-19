Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 70,885 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,050 shares in the company, valued at $409,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $3.09 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. Equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Protara Therapeutics worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

See Also

