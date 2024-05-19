OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

OPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OPK

OPKO Health Stock Up 1.5 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $920.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,868,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,779,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,263,997 shares of company stock worth $3,134,556 over the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 405,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.