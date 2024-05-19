OPKO Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 13,343 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average daily volume of 6,244 call options.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $920.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPK

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368,225 shares in the company, valued at $206,284,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,263,997 shares of company stock worth $3,134,556 in the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.