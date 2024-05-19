Oppenheimer Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $58.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

