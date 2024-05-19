Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $2.33 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

