Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $12.96. Ouster shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 1,169,360 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Ouster Stock Up 11.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $586.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,491,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $4,585,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.