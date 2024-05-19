Oxana Beskrovnaya Sells 2,705 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,373 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $61,342.05.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.