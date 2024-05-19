Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

PANW opened at $317.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $186.75 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.