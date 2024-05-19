Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.44

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 93841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after buying an additional 183,681 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 199,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 98.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 91,488 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 229,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.