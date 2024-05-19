Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

