PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

