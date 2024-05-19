Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Penumbra by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,349. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $203.53 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

